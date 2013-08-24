UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:48.296 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:48.309 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:48.552 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:48.641 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:48.641 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:48.646 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:48.649 8. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.925 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:49.020 10. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:49.067 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:49.088 12. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:49.103 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:49.304 14. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:52.036 15. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:52.563 16. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:52.762
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.