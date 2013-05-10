Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on Friday 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:25.252 2. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:25.455 3. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.667 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:26.042 5. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.212 6. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:26.374 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:26.456 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:26.614 9. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:26.621 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.755 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.940 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.061 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:27.135 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.250 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:27.576 16. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:28.373 17. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:28.600 18. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:28.887 19. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:29.457 20. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:29.473 21. Rodolfo Gonzalez (Venezuela) Marussia - Cosworth 1:30.314 22. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.