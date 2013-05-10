Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:22.808 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:22.825 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:22.891 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:23.030 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:23.110 6. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:23.140 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:23.398 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:23.840 9. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.058 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.104 11. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.175 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.306 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:24.854 14. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:24.888 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.167 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:25.321 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.441 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:25.851 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:25.963 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:26.078 21. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:26.930 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:26.970
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.