UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday 1. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:21.901 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:21.907 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:22.044 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:22.069 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:22.229 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:22.254 7. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:22.574 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:22.729 9. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:22.740 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:22.759 11. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:22.839 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:23.151 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:23.371 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:23.373 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:23.385 16. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:23.388 17. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:23.660 18. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:23.767 19. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:24.775 20. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:24.793 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:25.135 22. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:25.250
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.