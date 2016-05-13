Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:23.951 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:24.089 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.454 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.611 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.416 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.585 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.672 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.078 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:26.186 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:26.243 11. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:26.576 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.583 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.938 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:27.064 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.253 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:27.258 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:27.283 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.392 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:27.610 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:28.084 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:29.052 22. Esteban Ocon (France) Renault
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.