Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:23.922 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:24.176 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.641 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:25.017 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.131 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.194 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:25.342 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.375 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.437 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.453 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.708 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.893 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:25.899 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:26.244 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.375 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:26.491 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:26.770 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:26.960 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:27.252 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.812 21. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:28.205 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:28.501
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.