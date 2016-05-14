Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:23.078 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:23.204 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:23.225 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.719 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.816 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:24.110 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.356 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.472 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.553 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:24.555 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.585 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.621 13. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.695 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:24.981 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.051 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:25.100 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:25.130 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:25.376 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.383 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.401 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:26.097 22. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:26.251
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.