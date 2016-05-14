Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:23.002 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:23.214 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.578 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.749 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:23.796 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:24.124 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.251 8. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:24.406 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.463 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.496 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:24.578 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.583 13. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:24.669 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.696 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.698 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:24.716 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:24.903 18. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.941 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.202 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.579 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:25.745 22. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:25.939
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.