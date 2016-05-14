Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:22.159 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:22.759 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.178 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:23.504 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.585 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:23.688 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.003 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.023 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.077 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:24.192 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.203 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.348 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.445 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:24.480 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:24.625 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:24.778
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.