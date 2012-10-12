Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Korean Grand Prix at Korean International Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:39.148 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:39.450 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:39.575 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:39.854 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:40.088 6. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.221 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.396 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:40.422 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.440 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:40.480 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:40.929 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:41.048 13. Jules Bianchi (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.140 14. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.220 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.514 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:41.596 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:42.021 18. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:42.027 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:42.104 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 1:42.175 21. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:42.706 22. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:42.820 23. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 1:44.517 24. Dani Clos (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 1:45.735
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26