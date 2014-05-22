INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:18.271 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:18.303 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:18.506 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:18.930 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:19.043 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:19.467 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:19.494 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:19.666 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:19.789 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:19.856 11. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:20.033 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:20.118 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:20.207 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:20.241 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.260 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:20.517 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:20.736 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.914 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:21.310 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1:22.063 21. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 1:22.492 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:25.817
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.