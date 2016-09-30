EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 30 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.227 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:35.721 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.315 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:36.331 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.510 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.753 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.973 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.513 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.601 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:37.613 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.847 12. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.861 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.886 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.921 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:38.055 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.184 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:38.313 18. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:38.339 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.148 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:40.036 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:40.627 22. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.