EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 30 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.944 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.177 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:35.605 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:35.842 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.037 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.284 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.296 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.337 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.390 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.715 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:36.836 12. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:36.940 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.016 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.048 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.110 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.297 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.449 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.547 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:37.664 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.789 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:37.878 22. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:37.990
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.