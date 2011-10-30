Oct 30 Result of the Formula One Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi on Sunday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1 hour, 30:35.002 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren +00:08.443 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 00:24.301

4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 00:25.529

5. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 01:05.421

6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 01:06.851

7. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 01:24.183

8. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1 lap 9. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 1 lap 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1 lap 11. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1 lap 12. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1 lap 13. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1 lap 14. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 2 laps 15. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 2 laps 16. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 3 laps 17. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 3 laps 18. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 3 laps 19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 5 laps r. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 28 laps

r. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 36 laps

r. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 48 laps

r. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 58 laps

r. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 60 laps

(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)

Fastest Lap: Sebastian Vettel,1:27.249, lap 60

