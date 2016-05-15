Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday 1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:41:40.017 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari +00:00.616 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:05.581 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:43.950 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 00:45.271 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:01.395 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:19.538 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 01:20.707 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 10. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 13. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 14. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1 lap 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap 17. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap r. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 10 laps r. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 21 laps r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 46 laps r. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 66 laps r. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 66 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Daniil Kvyat,1:26.948, lap 53.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)