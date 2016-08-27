Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
Aug 27 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:47.974 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:48.189 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:48.297 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:48.504 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:48.635 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.739 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:48.742 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:48.783 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.915 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:49.272 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:49.453 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:49.631 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:49.665 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:49.716 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:49.761 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:50.023 17. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:50.078 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:50.241 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:50.420 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:50.693 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:51.319 22. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)