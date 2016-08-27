Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:47.738 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:47.802 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:47.912 4. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:48.019 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.080 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:48.106 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:48.407 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:48.407 9. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:48.554 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:48.655 11. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:48.700 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:48.748 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:48.751 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:48.800 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:48.876 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:48.901 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:48.949 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:49.050 19. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:49.058 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:49.071 21. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:50.033 22. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.