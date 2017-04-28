Soccer-Tottenham's Son breaks arm in Korea loss to Qatar
June 14 Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation's World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.
April 28 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Friday 1. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.074 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:36.119 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:36.681 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:37.174 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:37.230 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:37.290 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.457 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.900 9. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.944 10. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.065 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:38.496 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.747 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:38.813 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:38.976 15. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.158 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:39.533 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:39.541 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.731 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:40.079 20. Sergey Sirotkin (Russia) Renault
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
June 14 Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.