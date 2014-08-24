INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday 1. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:24:36.556 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:03.383 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 00:28.032 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:36.815 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 00:52.196 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 00:54.580 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 01:01.162 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:04.293 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 01:05.347 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 01:05.697 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 01:11.920 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 01:14.262 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 01:15.975 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 01:22.447 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 01:30.825 16. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1 lap 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1 lap 18. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 5 laps r. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 6 laps r. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 11 laps r. Andre Lotterer (Germany) Caterham - Renault 43 laps r. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 43 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Nico Rosberg,1:50.511, lap 36.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.