EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
Says new owners will put money back into the sport
Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday 1. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:37:12.776 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer +00:02.443 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 00:25.516 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:28.785 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 01:01.582 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:03.794 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 01:05.205 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 01:14.062 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 01:21.816 10. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 01:35.466 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:38.878 12. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap 16. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap r. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 10 laps r. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 16 laps r. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 17 laps r. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 39 laps r. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 49 laps r. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 56 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Nico Rosberg,1:36.424, lap 44.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.