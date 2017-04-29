Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 29 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:34.001 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:34.338 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:34.364 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.542 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.452 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.471 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:35.662 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.830 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:36.164 10. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:36.556 11. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:36.649 12. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.676 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:36.846 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.869 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.962 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.164 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:37.182 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.503 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.657 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.