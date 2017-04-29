Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 29 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:34.041 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.409 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:34.493 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:34.953 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.301 6. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.372 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:35.507 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.560 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.827 10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.828 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.984 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.185 13. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:36.279 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.353 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:36.408 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:36.462 17. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:37.070 18. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.332 19. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.507 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:37.620
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
