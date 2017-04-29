Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 29 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One GP Russia at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:33.264 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:33.663 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:33.760 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:34.038 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.049 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.221 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 1:35.328 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.483 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.513 10. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.729 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.948 12. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.964 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.968 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1:36.017 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:36.660
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
