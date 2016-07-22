EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
July 22 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:20.435 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:21.030 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:21.348 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:21.770 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:21.960 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:22.058 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:22.328 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:22.387 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:22.449 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:22.653 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:22.673 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:22.681 13. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:22.689 14. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:22.773 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:22.864 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:22.948 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:23.347 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:23.437 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:23.528 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:23.986 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:23.992 22. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:24.265
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.