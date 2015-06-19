Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:09.600 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:09.611 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:09.860 4. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:09.914 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:10.137 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:10.160 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:10.267 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:10.356 9. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:10.495 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:10.585 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:10.631 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:10.686 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:10.744 14. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:10.746 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:11.011 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:11.517 17. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:11.676 18. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:11.919 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:12.522 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:13.094
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari