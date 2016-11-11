Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Nov 11 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:11.895 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:11.991 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:12.125 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:12.371 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:13.129 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.289 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.293 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:13.318 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:13.567 10. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:13.569 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:13.711 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:14.090 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:14.252 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:14.296 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:14.507 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.631 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.654 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:14.827 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:14.908 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:14.948 21. Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Haas - Ferrari 1:15.391 22. Sergey Sirotkin (Russia) Renault 1:15.800
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.