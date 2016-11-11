Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Nov 11 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:12.271 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:12.301 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.761 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.789 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:12.828 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:12.928 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:13.002 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:13.047 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.299 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:13.440 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:13.572 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:13.689 13. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:13.801 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.918 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:14.074 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:14.109 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.309 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:14.317 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:14.436 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:14.558 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:14.695 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:14.958
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.