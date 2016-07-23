UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
July 23 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Saturday 1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:22.660 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:22.806 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:23.234 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:23.816 5. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:23.901 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:24.082 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.456 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.506 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:24.734 10. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.836 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:24.941 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.301 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.416 14. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.435 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:26.189 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.063
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.