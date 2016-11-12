Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:11.740 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:11.833 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:11.959 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:12.027 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:12.077 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:12.287 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.614 8. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:12.968 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.990 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:13.002 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.203 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:13.231 13. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:13.255 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:13.293 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:13.344 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:13.596 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:13.609 18. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:13.750 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:13.972 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:13.992 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:14.222 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.