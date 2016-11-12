Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:11.511 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:11.815 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:11.957 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:12.100 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:12.159 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:12.409 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:12.428 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.432 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.680 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:12.684 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:12.700 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:12.893 13. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:12.950 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:13.052 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:13.071 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:13.259 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:13.276 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:13.410 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:13.427 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:13.432 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:13.623 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:13.681
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.