Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:30:16.930 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes +00:08.800 3. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 00:17.573 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:18.181 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 00:53.604 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 01:04.075 7. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1 lap 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1 lap 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1 lap 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1 lap 13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 2 laps 14. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 3 laps r. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 36 laps r. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 36 laps r. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 63 laps r. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 70 laps r. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 71 laps r. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 71 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Nico Rosberg,1:11.235, lap 35.
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari