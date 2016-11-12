Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Qualifying from the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:10.736 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:10.838 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:11.404 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:11.485 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:11.495 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:11.540 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:11.937 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:12.104 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:12.165 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:12.266 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.420 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:12.431 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:12.521 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:12.726 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:12.920 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:13.258 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:13.276 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:13.410 19. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:13.427 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:13.432 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:13.623 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:13.681 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.