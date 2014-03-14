INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:31.840 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:32.357 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.403 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.431 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:32.599 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.604 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:32.793 8. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:32.847 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:32.977 10. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:33.446 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.533 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.855 13. Danill Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:34.272 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.578 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.445 16. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:40.859 17. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:46.922 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 19. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 20. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 21. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 22. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.