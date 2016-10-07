EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 7 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.431 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.646 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:33.525 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:33.817 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:34.112 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:34.379 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.530 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.767 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:35.003 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.381 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:35.446 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:35.672 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:35.677 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:35.688 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:35.967 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:36.169 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:36.219 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.294 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:36.822 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:37.797 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:37.966 22. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:37.992
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.