Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:57.351 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:58.061 3. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:58.689 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:58.800 5. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:59.526 6. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:59.677 7. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:59.761 8. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:59.964 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 2:00.150 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 2:00.158 11. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 2:00.197 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 2:00.812 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 2:02.438 14. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 2:02.732 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 17. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 19. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 20. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 21. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.