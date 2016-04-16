Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.402 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:35.917 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:35.972 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:36.246 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:36.296 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:36.399 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.865 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:36.881 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.194 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes - - - - - - - - - - 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:37.347 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:38.826 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:39.093 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:39.830 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:40.742 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.430 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:38.673 18. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:38.770 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:39.528 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:40.264 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 22. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.