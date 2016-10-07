EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 7 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.250 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.322 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:32.573 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:33.061 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:33.103 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.570 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.873 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:33.985 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.028 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:34.086 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:34.127 12. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:34.150 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.241 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:34.305 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:34.339 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:34.398 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.643 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:34.760 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.824 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:35.292 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:35.400 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.318
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.