EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.092 2. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:32.394 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:32.731 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:32.784 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:33.011 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.271 7. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:33.284 8. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:33.639 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:33.639 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.646 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:33.714 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:33.787 13. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.865 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.921 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:34.037 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:34.272 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.388 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.544 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:34.548 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:35.230 21. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:37.256 22. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:56.323
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.