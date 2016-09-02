Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
Sept 2 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:22.959 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:23.162 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:24.047 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:24.307 5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.650 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:24.763 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:24.785 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.982 9. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:25.113 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.120 11. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.351 12. Alfonso Celis (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.367 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:25.507 14. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.840 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:25.853 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:25.973 17. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.074 18. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:26.391 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.439 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:26.762 21. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:26.811 22. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:26.956
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)