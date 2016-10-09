EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:26:43.333 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer +00:04.978 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:05.776 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:20.269 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:28.370 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:33.941 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 00:57.495 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:59.177 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 01:37.763 10. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 01:38.323 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 01:39.254 12. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1 lap 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1 lap 17. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 18. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 20. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Sebastian Vettel,1:35.118, lap 36.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.