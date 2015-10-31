Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:21.083 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:21.097 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:21.201 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:21.294 5. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:21.530 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:21.603 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:21.772 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:21.775 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:21.945 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:22.010 11. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:22.039 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:22.042 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:22.184 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:22.871 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:23.065 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:23.067 17. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:24.648 18. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:25.654 19. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia - Ferrari 1:28.176 20. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:29.336
