Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:16.195 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:16.282 3. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:16.380 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:16.394 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:16.469 6. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:16.993 7. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:17.020 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:17.129 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:17.378 10. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:17.380 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:17.509 12. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:17.548 13. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:17.625 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.193 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:18.454 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.754 17. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:18.830 18. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:19.067 19. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:19.203 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:19.438 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:19.773 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:20.225
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.