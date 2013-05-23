Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:14.759 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:15.077 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:15.196 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:15.278 5. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:15.404 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:15.511 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:15.718 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:15.959 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:16.014 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.046 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.349 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:16.434 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:16.823 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:16.857 15. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:16.935 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:17.145 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:17.184 18. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:17.264 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:17.892 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:18.212 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:18.784 22. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:19.031
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.