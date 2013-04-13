UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:35.391 2. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:36.013 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:36.065 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:36.286 5. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.420 6. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.549 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:36.605 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.693 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:36.777 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.853 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.072 12. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.205 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:37.300 14. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:37.349 15. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:37.457 16. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:37.487 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:37.740 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:37.813 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:38.496 20. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:38.821 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:39.627 22. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:39.652
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.