UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:35.078 2. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:35.148 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:35.343 4. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:35.403 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.537 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:35.659 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:35.784 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:36.065 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:36.258 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.261 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.287 12. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:36.314 13. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:36.405 14. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:36.679 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:37.139 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:37.199
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.