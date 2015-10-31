Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:20.436 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:20.503 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:20.808 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:20.817 5. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:20.826 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.960 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.966 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.995 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:21.166 10. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:21.299 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:21.315 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:21.379 13. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:21.422 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:21.520 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:21.577 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:21.779 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:21.788 18. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Marussia - Ferrari 1:24.136 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:24.386 20. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren
