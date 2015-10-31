Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:19.829 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:20.045 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:20.053 4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:20.458 5. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:20.490 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:20.642 7. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.669 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:20.783 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.894 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.935 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:20.942 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:21.038 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:21.261 14. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:21.544 15. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:22.494
