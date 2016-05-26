Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:15.537 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.638 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:15.956 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:16.308 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:16.371 6. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:16.426 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.560 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.697 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:16.912 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:17.130 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:17.562 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:17.599 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:17.838 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:17.909 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:17.920 16. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.187 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:18.274 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.301 19. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:18.746 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:18.871 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:20.528 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:20.868
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)