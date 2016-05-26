Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Thursday 1. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:14.607 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:15.213 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.506 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:15.571 5. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:15.815 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:15.981 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:16.040 8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.120 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:16.269 10. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:16.325 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:16.487 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:16.723 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:16.782 14. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:16.849 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:16.874 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:17.286 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:17.530 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.562 19. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:17.761 20. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:17.999 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:18.647 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:18.814
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.