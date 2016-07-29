Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
July 29 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Hockenheimring on Friday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:15.517 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:15.843 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:16.667 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:16.852 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:16.927 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:17.089 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:17.183 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:17.612 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:18.008 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:18.044 11. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.198 12. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:18.210 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:18.322 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:18.589 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:18.591 16. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:18.628 17. Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Haas - Ferrari 1:18.882 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:18.933 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:18.961 20. Esteban Ocon (France) Renault 1:18.981 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:19.167 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:19.975
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)